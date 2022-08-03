Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,928,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,038 shares of company stock worth $4,165,716. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

