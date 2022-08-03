Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,807 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,207,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $153.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

