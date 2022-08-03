Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dream Finders Homes worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFH opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

