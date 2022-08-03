Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.33 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

COMT stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85.

