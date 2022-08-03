Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.97 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

FNV stock opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.14.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

