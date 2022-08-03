Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $11,458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.64 and a 200 day moving average of $239.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.04%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $375.00 to $315.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.