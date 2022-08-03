Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of APD opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.42. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.