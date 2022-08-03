Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Update

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGN. Oppenheimer downgraded Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Angion Biomedica

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $39,928.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,721,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,606.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 89,546 shares of company stock valued at $109,949. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGN opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.