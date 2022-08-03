Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Update

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGN. Oppenheimer downgraded Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $39,928.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,721,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,606.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 89,546 shares of company stock valued at $109,949. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ANGN opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $14.18.
Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.
