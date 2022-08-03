AnRKey X Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,195.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $10,195.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00618234 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017856 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035894 BTC.
About AnRKey X
AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,795,655 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io.
AnRKey X Coin Trading
