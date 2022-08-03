ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. ANSYS also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.14. 722,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.36. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.36.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ANSYS by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 189,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

