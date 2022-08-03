ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $455-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.98 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.50-$7.88 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.36.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS stock traded up $6.04 on Wednesday, reaching $282.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

