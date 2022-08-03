ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $455-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.98 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.50-$7.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.36.

ANSS stock traded up $6.04 on Wednesday, reaching $282.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

