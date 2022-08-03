Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,826 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.93% of Apartment Income REIT worth $77,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,771. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

