Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Apollo Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 86.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Apollo Investment to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.1%.

Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 5,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,396. The firm has a market cap of $821.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 96.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth $550,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

