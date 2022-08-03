Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $297,284,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.66. 39,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

