Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Declares GBX 1.80 Dividend

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 414 ($5.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £237.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,380.00. Aptitude Software Group has a 12 month low of GBX 271 ($3.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 738 ($9.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 347.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 376.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 15,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.03), for a total transaction of £51,422.70 ($63,010.29).

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

Further Reading

