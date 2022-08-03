Arc Family Trust Sells 92,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,273,357 shares in the company, valued at $95,788,584.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $262,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $240,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $352,800.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $190,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $230,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $426,690.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $923,680.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $115,020.00.

FTC Solar Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,385. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $494.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 418,218 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FTCI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

