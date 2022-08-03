Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 10,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 216,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.61). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.