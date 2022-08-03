ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,888,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196,983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $124,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,669 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $18,154,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 530.3% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 446,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 375,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $6,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.44) to €31.00 ($31.96) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($39.18) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($47.42) to €46.10 ($47.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($39.18) to €27.00 ($27.84) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 66,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,590. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

