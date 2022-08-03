Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $82.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

