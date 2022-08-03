Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,080,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,571. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $98.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

