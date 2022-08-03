Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Archrock Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:AROC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,010. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $33,511.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,730,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,976,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 163,420 shares of company stock worth $1,658,764 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Archrock by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 115,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 106,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

