Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33, RTT News reports. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arconic updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arconic Stock Performance

NYSE:ARNC opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.45. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

About Arconic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

