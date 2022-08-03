Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AMBP opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -228.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.