Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.97. The stock had a trading volume of 33,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.69. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

