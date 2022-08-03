Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,996 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.69. The company had a trading volume of 58,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.