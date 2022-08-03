Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,317. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 523,272 shares of company stock valued at $53,973,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 181.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

