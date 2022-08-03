Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $20.68 on Monday. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $497,854. 40.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Featured Stories

