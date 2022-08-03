Arthur J. Higgins Sells 3,200 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

ECL stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.03. 972,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,970. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

