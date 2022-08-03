Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 35,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,900,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Asana Stock Up 11.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 71.1% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

