Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading 10.4% Higher

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.78. 35,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,900,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Asana Trading Up 11.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 71.1% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

