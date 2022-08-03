Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $644.00 million-$644.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.75 million. Ashland Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ASH traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.60. 8,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.04. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.75.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 26.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,564,000 after acquiring an additional 126,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ashland Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 106.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

