Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Ashland Global declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ashland Global by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

