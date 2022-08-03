Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.