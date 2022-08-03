Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
