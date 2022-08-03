Aspiriant LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $247.83. The company has a market cap of $392.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

