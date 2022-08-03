Aspiriant LLC Invests $249,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,571,000 after buying an additional 1,261,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after buying an additional 544,414 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,606,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,276,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

Shares of OXY opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.31. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

