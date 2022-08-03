Aspiriant LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

