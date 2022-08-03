Aspiriant LLC Raises Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE NOK opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.39) to €5.80 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.