AstraZeneca PLC Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £115 ($140.91) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a PE ratio of -159.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,010,000 after acquiring an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $542,230,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -470.72%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

