ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.68

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.68 and traded as high as C$47.67. ATCO shares last traded at C$47.57, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

ATCO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.53. The stock has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

