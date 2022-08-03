Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Atkore has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,218 shares of company stock worth $3,538,485. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Atkore by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atkore by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

