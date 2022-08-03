Atkore’s (ATKR) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

ATKR traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $92.41. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,873. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.27.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $1,069,459.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,218 shares of company stock worth $3,538,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 684.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

