Atlassian (TEAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Atlassian Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $214.21 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 39.8% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
