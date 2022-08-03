Atlassian (TEAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $214.21 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 39.8% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

