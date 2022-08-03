ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.69. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 1,267 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
