ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.69. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 1,267 shares trading hands.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

ATRenew Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in ATRenew by 111.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter worth $96,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

