ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.69. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 1,267 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

