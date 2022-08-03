ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.69. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 1,267 shares.
ATRenew Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Featured Stories
