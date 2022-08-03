AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Maintains Rating at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.20. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655,861 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after buying an additional 359,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.