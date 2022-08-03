AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. AtriCure updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$1.12–$1.07 EPS.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. 6,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,644. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AtriCure by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 10.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.