AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.71.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

