AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Reduced by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

AT&T Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

