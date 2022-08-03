Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUPH. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

