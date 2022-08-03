Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.36

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 5229351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 13.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

